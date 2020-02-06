Egg Harbor Township vs Mainland swim meet

Mainland Regional’s Katie McClintock wins the 200-meter individual medley with a record-setting performance Tuesday. Below, Brandon Bell races to victory in the 100 butterfly. He also won the 100 backstroke and swam on the winning 200 medley relay. A photo gallery from the boys and girls meets is attached to this story at HSLive.me.

2. Katie McClintock: The Mainland Regional swimmer broke national records in the 200- individual medley and 100-meter backstroke at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Swimming championships last Thursday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments