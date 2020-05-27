Mainland Regional senior Katie McClintock wins the 200-meter individual medley during the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School on Thursday. Her time of 2 minutes,13.76 seconds was a National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association record, breaking her previous mark of 2:15.21. She also won the 100 backstroke in a national-record setting time of 1:01.56. A photo gallery from the meet is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
McClintock was The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year. One of the state’s best all around swimmers and the only girl to win two individual events at the Meet of Champions on March 1. Against powerful Moorestown, she helped Mainland win the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 46.29 seconds, a school record by more than three seconds. Also won the 200 IM (2:00.37) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.36) in the meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.