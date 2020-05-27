Mainland Regional senior Katie McClintock wins the 200-meter individual medley during the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School on Thursday. Her time of 2 minutes,13.76 seconds was a National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association record, breaking her previous mark of 2:15.21. She also won the 100 backstroke in a national-record setting time of 1:01.56. A photo gallery from the meet is attached to this story at HSLive.me.