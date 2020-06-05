spt_hackney

Katie McClintock of Mainland swims to a 1st place finish in 200 sc meter IM during the Hackney girls invitational swim meet. NJ. December 20, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)

Katie McClintock

Mainland Regional Jr.

Swimming

McClintock was The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year. One of the state’s best all-around swimmers and the only girl to win two individual events at the Meet of Champions on March 1, placing first in the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 0.37 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.36.

