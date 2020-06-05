Katie McClintock
Mainland Regional Jr.
Swimming
McClintock was The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year. One of the state’s best all-around swimmers and the only girl to win two individual events at the Meet of Champions on March 1, placing first in the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 0.37 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.