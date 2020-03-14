Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate will remain open during normal business hours for the time being. Various programs will be rescheduled, and the following will be cancelled beginning March 15:
- Group Fitness Classes
- Aquatics Classes
- Swim Lessons
- Swim Team
The Upcoming Events section of Katz's website will provide specific updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.