Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate will remain open during normal business hours for the time being. Various programs will be rescheduled, and the following will be cancelled beginning March 15:

  • Group Fitness Classes
  • Aquatics Classes
  • Swim Lessons
  • Swim Team

The Upcoming Events section of Katz's website will provide specific updates.

Contact: 609-272-7210

