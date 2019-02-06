'It puts all of our planning into a total tailspin'
While the last two weeks have been back to business for federal employees following the government shutdown, local breweries are still feeling the impact, as a key regulating agency faces a backlog of approvals that affects the production of new beers.
Last 3 former Kauffman co-defendants to be sentenced. More than four months after the April Kauffman murder trial ended, the last three co-defendants turned state’s witnesses in the case are slated to be sentenced Thursday. Follow reporter Molly Bilinski on Twitter for updates from court.
Sister Jean's turned down meeting with state, city prior to eviction. The nonprofit kitchen will close as planned Thursday, following the issuance of a Notice of Unsafe Structure on Monday by the city.
Ocean Resort Casino 'not in compliance' since November, says the Casino Control Commission. The state regulators approved an ownership-transfer deal Wednesday with the casino, which lost $23 million within its first five months of operating.
Several local high school football players took the first concrete step toward their college careers Wednesday, signing binding National Letters of Intent to attend Division I and Division II colleges on football scholarships.