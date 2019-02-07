Fun day of hoops for a great cause today @AcitBasketball! $2,000 was raised for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital to help fight cancer. Vineland/ACIT boys, @PiratesCCHS /Bridgeton girls and ACIT/Conrad (Del.) girls all participated. Glory Days honored to be a sponsor! pic.twitter.com/HCLfRUd2WH— Dave O'Sullivan (@GDsullysays) February 2, 2019
The ACIT basketball standout is one of the founders of the Red Hawk’s Kiss Cancer Goodbye event. ACIT raised $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital last Saturday.