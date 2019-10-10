080919_spt_pinelandsfb 1.jpg

Pinelands football players Connor Harris, left, Shayne Michot, Andrew Jenkins, Aaron Harris and Andrew Bartlett are pictured during practice on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Keansburg (2-2) at Pinelands Regional (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday.

Nunez Bukula ran for three touchdowns as Pinelands beat Manchester Township 19-14 last Saturday. Junior linebacker Shayne Michot leads the Pinelands defense with 43 tackles.

