As the president of the Maurice River Historical Society and manager of the East Point Lighthouse for the past five years, I find the recent Press editorial, “Consider moving East Point Lighthouse inland to protect it,” to be terribly misleading and at times totally inaccurate.
The struggles to save East Point Lighthouse are bad enough without them being added to by what appears to be poorly researched information being shared with the public. To paint East Point Lighthouse as an inactive lighthouse, poorly attended historical site located in a remote place that has received several millions of dollars, while lighthouses like Hereford Inlet couldn’t even get $60,000 for paint, is misleading.
First, the editorial didn’t mention that Hereford Inlet Lighthouse in North Wildwood has received large grants for restoration ... costing more than the restoration of East Point ... and two ... that Hereford Inlet has had large rocks and a high seawall added that protect the lighthouse from storms and erosion. As for East Point? The actual funding and cost of the full restoration as I stated cost less than at Hereford Inlet Lighthouse.
As for erosion protection at East Point Lighthouse, the only thing done to address the ongoing erosion through the decades is just recently the state paid for some sand to build a berm that we all knew would quickly wash into the river and bay. The state didn’t even do the work to build the berm. When the sand berm failed two months later, sandbags were added by the community.
Now after buying the state another year and a half to act with the sandbag wall, all that’s being done is the addition of a partial geotube/sandbag wall. There isn’t even enough funding to complete the planned project.
So, in reality while all the other lighthouses in New Jersey that have faced threats from erosion have had a variety of hard structures added, East Point gets part of a temporary Band-Aid fix. I’d sure like to know where that $2.5 million the editorial mentioned in previously announced funding went. Clearly it has not been used at East Point Lighthouse.
While the lighthouse was decommissioned in 1941, the Maurice River Historical Society raised funds to rebuild the lantern room and roof and even convinced the Coast Guard to reactivate the lighthouse in 1980.
East Point Lighthouse is not only an active navigational aid, used by mariners but it’s also an active year-round tourist attraction visited by thousands of visitors each year. Just this past October during the Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey, the number of people that visited East Point Light was over 2,000 — close to the numbers reported at places like Cape May and Absecon lights. Despite the lack of infrastructure at East Point needed to accommodate the public ... like the parking, walkways and proper bathrooms enjoyed at the other N.J. lighthouses … people still came out to East Point. Even on Sunday during the Challenge Weekend when it was pouring rain all day, over 800 people were willing to find a place to park, tromp through the mud and water to visit East Point Lighthouse.
The fact is the remote location, the wide variety of wildlife, the amazing view and the beautiful and unique lighthouse full of history and charm make East Point a place people come from all over the county, state and country, and even foreign visitors come out to East Point Lighthouse to visit.
All that adds up to why East Point Lighthouse is important just where it stands, both as an active lighthouse and active tourist attraction open year-round. To give up and risk moving the historic lighthouse, even if there was a place to move it, before even trying to protect it properly in its place, would not even be considered along the ocean coast as is clear by one look at the other lighthouses that have faced threats from erosion and the protection they have been given.
Nancy Patterson, of Mauricetown, is president of the Maurice River Historical Society, which manages East Point Lighthouse.
