Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My back porch is so sunny in the afternoon, I would like to find reasonable drapery panels with the big round grommets at the top.

I can get my husband to hand a long curtain rod and then be able to open and close the panels. — Margaret J., Vineland

Dear Margaret: This week at Boscov’s they have 84-inch long panels with the big grommets in many colors and designs on sale for $9.99. Also try Christmas Tree Shops, they have great deals on curtain panels.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am hoping that you can help me find lavender soap. I bought some previously that was handmade at a craft fair. I do not have the maker’s name. Any commercially made lavender soap would work for me.

I love your column and appreciate the help you give to everyone. — Naomi Zellers, Millville

Dear Naomi: Yardley Lavender soap is a very popular brand. Walmart, Walgreens and ShopRite all sell it. Give that a try.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: For years my family has enjoyed the frozen Fiesta blend vegetable and bean mix. Acme used to sell it under its Essentials store brand. I believe it also was available at ShopRite, although I’m not sure of the brand. For the last couple of months I have been checking a couple of times a week but cannot find it item anymore. — Cathy

Dear Cathy: All I could find was the PictSweet Farms brand Bold Fiesta frozen vegetables. I know ShopRite sells it. Ask you local ShopRite grocery manager to get it in your store. I am sure if any of our readers see it, they will write in.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a “deal” on a blowdryer round brush gadget. Years ago one of the first hairdryers were like that. I think they were called Maxi dryers. Can you find something? — Daria P.

Dear Daria: On Oct. 18, you can get a Frizz Defense Hot Air Brush, regularly $59.99, on sale for $29.99 at Ulta.

Steals of the Week

Acme

• Kleenex facial tissues: $1.50. Save 50 cents with the 25 cent coupon doubled from Sunday’s Press, making your cost $1.

• Two-pound pack of shredded or chunk Lucerne cheese: $4.99.

• Lay’s potato chips: Buy one, get one free.

• Celentano frozen pasta: 33% off.

• Marie Callender’s frozen dinners: $2.

• Kettle potato chips or Snyder’s 1-pound pretzels: $1.99.

ShopRite

• Revlon cosmetics: 25% off. Save an additional $5 off any face cosmetic, $1 off any eye tool or buy one lip or eye cosmetic and get one free with the three coupons in Sunday’s Press.

• Almay cosmetics: 25% off. Save an additional $3 off any eye product, $2 off any lip product, $4 off any face product or $3 off any two makeup removers with the four coupons in Sunday’s Press.

• Whole boneless pork loin: 99 cents per pound with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.

• Men’s Hanes white T-Shirts three-pack: $3.99.

• World of Active Yoga leggings: $9.99.

• Maxwell House coffee: $1.99.

Tips

• Nescafe 7-ounce instant coffee is $5.50 at Dollar General.

• Just the Basic’s case of bottled water is $2.49 at CVS.

• Domino’s 4-pound bag of sugar is $1.99 at Walgreens. Altoids or Ice Breakers are two for $3.

• HP laptop with AMD9 processor is $239.99 at Staples. An HP laptop with Intel Core i5 processor is $399.99.

• Barbie Malibu House is $99.99 at Target. Save an additional $25 off $100 toy purchase with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.

• Men’s Tansmith Dakota or Diego boat shoes, regularly $49.99, are on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s.

• Today at Ulta get a Revlon Paddle Dryer, regularly $39.99, on sale for $19.99.

• Taster’s Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $5.99 at Rite Aid.

Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.

