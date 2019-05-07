Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need three ceiling fans with light fixtures, nothing fancy. Please no $100 ones, this is for a summer rental. — Dave T.
Dear Dave: A 52-inch, five-blade, closed-bowl light fixture with remote oil-rubbed bronze ceiling fan is $59.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you tell me where I can buy Melita low-acid, low-caffeine coffee? ShopRite no longer carries it. — LL, Absecon
Dear LL: The Melita website does not have any low-acid coffee. They must have discontinued it. The best I can do is at Amazon.com, which has many brands to choose from. One brand on there is Folgers Simply Smooth, which you may find at Acme or ShopRite, or ask the grocery manager to order it for your store.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Would like to find a small makeup table for my mom for Mother’s day. Any deals? — Tony
Dear Tony: A three-piece vanity set table, mirror and stool in gray, white or espresso finish is on sale for $99.99 at Boscov’s. You could also try Christmas Tree Shops. There’s a Molly cherry wood vanity set on its website on clearance at $118.99. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Are there ever any deals on the cutting machine called Cricut? Both Michaels and A.C. Moore have written on the store coupons not good on Cricut products. — Beth A., Egg Harbor Township
Dear Beth: Sorry it took so long to find a sale on Cricut. You didn’t say which Cricut you were looking for. A.C. Moore has the Cricut Explore Air 2 machine, regularly $299, on sale for $229. I actually have this one. I bought mine last Black Friday, and it came with a package of tools and rolls of paper. The Cricut Easy Press 2 also is on sale for $199.99, but you can just use your iron. However, everything I made with the iron-on fabric fell off in the wash. So maybe the Press is a good idea. The Cricut Maker is on sale for $379 which is only a $30 savings. FYI to use all the fonts and pictures on the Cricut website is $10 a month, too.
Reader Tips
Jim, of Rio Grande, you are in business! Janet writes to let you know the ShopRite in Vineland carries Teddie’s All-Natural Peanut Butter. Maria D. wrote in that ShopRite in Egg Harbor Township sells all different varieties of Teddie’s peanut butter. Sheryl wrote in that BJ’s in Vineland carries the creamy style of Teddie’s peanut butter.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Tastykake family packs: $2.
• Barilla pasta: $1.
• 2-pound bag of 26- to 30-count shrimp: $9.98 with the coupon in the store circular.
• Hot Shot insecticides: 20% off.
• Reynolds 100-square foot foil: $4.99.
ShopRite
• Gorton’s seafood: 30 % off.
• Arm & Hammer 2X laundry packs or 50-ounce liquid: $1.99.
• Boneless center cut pork chops: $1.99 per pound.
• Iconic Grass Fed Protein Drink: Half price.
• Keller’s 1-pound butter quarters: $2.99.
• Osteo Bi-Flex: Half price.
Tips
• All garden decor is half price at Rite Aid.
• Nest Cam Indoor, regularly $199, is on sale for $169 at Target. FYI: This is the first time I’ve seen this product on sale.
• A pound of strawberries is $1.39 at Aldi. Spring perennial plants are $4.99.
• 5,000 BTU window air-conditioner is $79.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $4.99 at CVS.
• Men’s Avia athletic footwear, regularly $54.99, is on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s. Ladies or men’s Fila footwear, regularly $74.99, is on sale also for $19.99.
• Anti-Gravity lounge chairs are $39.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• All Nespresso coffee machines are 40 percent off at Bed Bath & Beyond through May 15. Plus use a 20% off coupon from a past Sunday Press or print one from the store’s website.
• Colgate toothpaste or toothbrushes are 88 cents at Family Dollar.
• PNY 64GB flash drive, regularly $49.99, is $19.99 at Staples.
• Maxwell House Wake Up Roast 30.6-ounce coffee is $4.95 at Dollar General.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.