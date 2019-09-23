Political party: Democrat
Age: 50
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: School resource officer, Egg Harbor City
Education: Holy Spirit High School
Political message: As councilman and current council president, it’s very important Absecon remains committed to providing the best services for our residents while being extremely mindful of our taxpayers. I’m proud we have not raised municipal taxes one cent during my tenure while also improving our recreation fields for our youth and maintaining programs for our seniors. If reelected my highest priorities will be enhancing our existing services for our older population, making sure we are equipped to have a safe and clean community, and ensure our youth continue to have safe and viable fields to play on, while keeping taxes minimal.
