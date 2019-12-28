St. Augustine 56, North Forsyth of Georgia 54
Keith Palek sank the winning jumper in the closing seconds. Palek sank four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Matt Delaney led St. Augustine with 22.
St. Augustine 14 18 12 7 – 56
North Forsyth 9 14 13 15 – 54
SA – Delaney 22, Palek 18, Jackson 4, Foreman 7, Leo 3, Wescott 2, Horner 1
