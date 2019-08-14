Keith Urban Performs on NBC's Today Show

Keith Urban performs on NBC’s “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

HARD ROCK

8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 17; $199

WHAT TO EXPECT: One of country music’s biggest stars, Keith Urban has scored 18 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Hot Country songs chart, won multiple Grammy awards and was a judge on “American Idol.” The New Zealand-born singer/guitarist found work as a session musician before striking out on his own in the early 1990s. He’s had an impressive career over the past three decades and continues to be a force. Recent set lists on this tour have included favorites such as “Somebody Like You,” “Stupid Boy,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” and “The Fighter.”

