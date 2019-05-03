Kelly Clarkson had her appendix removed soon after hosting the Billboard Music Awards.
The 37-year-old tweeted she "may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain." She flew home to Los Angeles after Wednesday night's show in Las Vegas and had surgery on Thursday.
Despite the pain, Clarkson performed her new song, "Broken & Beautiful," and opened the awards show with a medley of some of the year's biggest hits. It was the second year in a row that she hosted the awards.
Music Hall opens Whitley exhibit: Keith Whitley seemed destined to become a country star with his haunting, soulful baritone honed by his roots in Kentucky bluegrass. But his life was cut tragically short when he died of alcohol poisoning in 1989 at the age of 33.
Thirty years later, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is marking his indelible legacy with an exhibit and a concert featuring Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Tracy Lawrence and more.
The exhibit, which opens Friday and runs until April 2020, is the first to focus solely on the Sandy Hook, Kentucky singer whose No. 1 country hits include "When You Say Nothing At All," ''I'm No Stranger to the Rain" and "Don't Close Your Eyes." The concert will be held at the Hall of Fame on May 9 — the anniversary of Whitley's death.
Peabo recovering from heart attack: A representative for R&B singer Peabo Bryson says he is on his way to making a full recovery after suffering a mild heart attack.
Bryson's representative says Friday he is improving but has to cancel several planned concerts so he can rest.
The statement reads, "Mr. Bryson is still listed in stable condition and is improving rapidly."
Bryson, 68, is a two-time Grammy winner known for hits such as "Beauty & the Beast" and "A Whole New World."
Youtube-Bieber working on project: Justin Bieber got his start posting cover songs on YouTube and now he's working with the platform on a "top secret project."
YouTube announced Thursday that it is planning a project with the Grammy-winning Canadian pop star, set to premiere next year. No more details about the Bieber special were revealed.