Age: 17
High School: Cedar Creek
Hometown: Mays Landing
Parents: Louanne and Brian Weiner (stepfather), Tanya (stepmother) and Tom Elwood
Community/school activities: National Honor Society, theater, select choir, started own club “Plant Positivity”
Post-high school plans: University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, studying nutrition
Career goals: Naturopathic physician
Kelly Elwood, 17, of Mays Landing, spent her freshman year with a serious bout of intense anxiety and loneliness. That is, until she met a classmate who asked Kelly to join her youth group. The experience sparked a sense of purpose for Kelly and she has spent her high school years at Cedar Creek helping others. Since her freshman year, Kelly has worked with VFWs and her church doing volunteer work like Vacation Bible School and working a sports camp for underprivileged children. She went on a mission trip to West Virginia to help rebuild a church. And she did all of it while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and juggling several jobs and after-school activities. In the beginning of her senior year, she started a club at Cedar Creek: “Plant Positivity.” Her club collects money and gives it to her church, which feeds the homeless in her area with it. And she’s awaiting approval for “Plant Positivity” to paint the bathroom stalls at the school with positive affirmations, and plant trees around the campus.
What keeps you seeking out volunteer efforts?
Honestly, I just like to do good for others. Seeing other people happy makes me really happy. And I just genuinely believe helping others is my purpose.
How do you see that carrying forward into your future?
Definitely, with the nutrition degree, I think that I can help a lot of other people with things like illnesses and changing (their) diet and such. So I definitely think I will be able to continue that. And besides my degree, I think I’ll continue doing volunteer work on the side.
Who inspires you to keep going in your work?
My parents have always been go-getters. They’ve just raised me to be the kid I am today, I guess.
— Colt Shaw