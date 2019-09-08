Turns out Doug Pederson was right. The Eagles didn't need four exhibition games to get ready for the season. They only needed two quarters of real season football. After the entire team sleepwalked through the first 30 minutes, our real Eagles woke up in the second half and played a good game. Welcome back, DeSean Jackson. It was great to see you back in an Eagles uniform after that bozo coach Chip Kelley released you and got nothing in return.

