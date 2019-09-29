Kenderson Cardaci

Middle Township

The quarterback completed 5 of 9 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-0 win over Gloucester Catholic. He also ran eight times for 42 yards and scored a two-point conversion. Middle Township (3-1) hosts Oakcrest (1-3) 6 p.m. Friday.

