Home-court advantage? Warriors had it, now 76ers need it

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson directs his team during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Nets won 111-102.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson took a positive approach toward getting a split in the first two games in Philadelphia

“It’s the old story,” Atkinson said, “if you would've told us before we’re splitting here in Philly, I think we’d be happy. But [I’m] not pleased with the way we presented ourselves tonight. We were below average, quite honestly.”

Atkinson also took some positives from the Nets trailing by one at halftime. The Sixers outscored Brooklyn 51-23 in the third quarter.

“But I do think the first half really gives me hope. We can go toe-to-toe with these guys. One bad quarter—we’re going to have to flush it. One thing about the Brooklyn Nets, they’ve always bounced back and always responded after a game like this. I expect our guys to respond.”

