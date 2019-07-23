BORGATA
9 P.M. SATURDAY, JULY 27; $49, $59
WHAT TO EXPECT: When he was still a teenager, Kenny Wayne Shepherd became a star in the mid 1990s and was able to get his blues music played on commercial radio, which is not an easy thing to do. It was the start of a great career that saw Shepherd record and perform many styles including acoustic blues, rockin’ blues, Texas blues and Louisiana blues. While Shepherd is indeed a phenomenal guitarist, it is his passion and originality that set him apart from his contemporaries. Fans won’t want to miss his performance at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Recent set lists have included the songs “Woman Like You,” “Diamonds & Gold,” “Long Time Running” and “Heat of the Sun” as well as Jimi Hendrix, Joe Walsh and Elmore James covers.