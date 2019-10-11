Lower Cape May vs Pleasantville

Pleasantville’s Keon Henry runs around Lower Cape May Regional’s Rob White on the way to one of his three touchdowns in Pleasantville’s 45-6 win Friday.

Keon Henry, Pleasantville 9 catches for 207 yards

