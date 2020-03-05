090119_spt_stjoefb_06

St. Joe's Keshon Griffin, right, chases Highland's Johnny Martin Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 at Rutgers Stadium. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)

8. Keshon Griffin: The University of Nebraska this week offered the St. Joe football junior linebcker and tight end a Division I scholarship.

