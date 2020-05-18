Mainland Kevin Antczak Press AOY

Mainland Regional senior Kevin Antczak will run for NCAA Division I North Carolina State University next year. ‘(I like) just trying to be the best runner that you can be and trying to run as fast as you can on a given day,’ he said.

Kevin Antczak

Mainland Regional

Cross country and track and field

Antczak, a senior, won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III cross country championships and finished second at the Meet of Champions. He will attend North Carolina State University.

