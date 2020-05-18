_CAL2154

St. Augustine Prep Kevin Foreman looking for a pass in the South Jersey's boys group B basketball final's tournament, in Jackson, Wed, March. 11, 2020. (Jose Aponte Jr. / For The Press)

Kevin Foreman

St. Augustine

Basketball and baseball

The point guard for the Hermits basketball team he led St. Augustine to the South Jersey Non-Public A title. Last spring, he batted .438 with 32 runs scored and 17 stolen bases for the St. Augustine baseball team.

