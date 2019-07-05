A young man who said Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor, his lawyer said Friday.
Spacey still faces a criminal charge. He pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.
His accuser’s lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, announced in an email the suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. No reason was provided either by Garabedian or in the court filing. Garabedian said he would have no further comment. A telephone message was left at his office.
According to the court filing, the suit was dismissed “with prejudice,” which means it cannot be refiled. Alan Jackson, Spacey’s attorney, previously said the man is lying in the hopes of winning money in a civil case against Spacey.
Jay-Z’s companies sue over fraud: Jay-Z’s business entities sued a New York City licensing firm, claiming it cheated the companies as part of a “colossal accounting scandal.”
The lawsuit accuses Iconix Brand Group Inc. of lying about its finances when it made deals with the rapper’s Roc Nation apparel company. The suit said Roc Nation entered into a brand partnership with Iconix in 2013. It says at the time, Iconix fabricated financial reports to falsely inflate its earnings.
Sweden detains rapper A$AP: A Swedish court ordered U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky to spend two weeks in pretrial detention while police investigate a fight in downtown Stockholm.
Prosecutor Fredrik Karlsson said Friday after the hearing at the Stockholm District Court that A$AP Rocky — the stage name of Rakim Mayers — was to be held on a lesser assault charge than he initially had demanded.
— Associated Press