Dave Sholler is a South Jersey native who serves as vice president of communications for the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA. Prior to joining the 76ers in 2016, Sholler worked as Vice President of Public Relations, Athlete Marketing and Development for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
In more than a decade working in professional sports, Dave has developed communications strategies to protect, elevate and grow the industry’s top personalities and brands. From charismatic UFC President Dana White to iconic MMA stars Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, to the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers brand and its dynamic core of global phenoms featuring Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Sholler has played an integral role in guiding PR strategies for the sports world’s biggest stars and most innovative organizations.
Sholler is an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, who used to freelance for The Press of Atlantic City.
He lives in Mays Landing with his wife, Tiffany, and their children Luciana, Lindleigh and Santino.