Singer Alicia Keys and music producer husband Swizz Beatz are planning to create a performing arts center in upstate New York.
The couple’s proposal to transform an industrial site in rural Macedon was introduced at a town board meeting Thursday.
Linda Shaw, an attorney for Keys and her husband, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, said the project will re-purpose three vacant buildings to include a classroom, an office building, an art exhibit hall and a performing arts center.
The Democrat and Chronicle reported the center is a part of The Dean Collection, the couple’s organization that focuses on supporting artists. Town engineer Scott Allen called the proposal exciting. Shaw said she is scheduled to appear before the city’s planning board Aug. 19.
Rapper Mystikal falls during show: A video surfaced showing the rapper Mystikal falling off the stage 30 seconds into his first performance during a concert in Florida, cutting the show short.
Michael “Mystikal” Tyler, a rapper and actor from New Orleans, was about to perform his first set at the Ritz Ybor, in Tampa, on Thursday night when he slipped and fell.
Xanny Ramirez shot the video when Mystikal came on at 1 a.m. and fell offstage into the crowd. He said Mystikal tried performing for another 45 minutes, sitting down, but expressed the pain was too much and was escorted off stage.
In an Instagram video posted the next day, Mystikal had a cast around his right leg and said that his tour continues. He is performing in Pittsburgh on Friday.
Building with country music legacy partially demolished: A court order has stopped demolition after it had already began on a downtown Atlanta building where the first country hit song is believed to have been recorded. Part of the building was knocked down Thursday before crews learned a Fulton County judge issued a temporary restraining order. News outlets report the ruling by Judge Shawn Ellen LaGrua will halt further demolition until a hearing Aug. 29.
— Associated Press