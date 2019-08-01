Kicker Phil Dawson retired from the NFL at age 44 after 20 seasons, he announced Thursday.
He spent his first 14 seasons with the Browns and will sign a one-day contract to ceremonially retire with the franchise. Dawson played in 305 games — the seventh most in league history — and ranks 11th with 1,847 points.
He said the “opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful.” He added it “seems right” to do this with the “fans that have been so good to me and my family.”
A Pro Bowl selection in 2012, Dawson began his career with Cleveland’s expansion team in 1999. He joined the 49ers as a free agent in 2013 and played with the Cardinals the last two seasons.
Jaguars rookie out 4-6 weeks: Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams, a third-round draft pick who showed enough over the last three months to lock down a starting spot, will miss 4-to-6 weeks because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Wisconsin receiver testifies in trial of former teammate: Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis said at the trial of his former teammate, Quintez Cephus, that one of the women who accused Cephus of raping her had flirted with him shortly after meeting him for the first time. Cephus is charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault for alleged attacks on two 18-year-old women in 2018. Cephus has said the women wanted to have sex, but they testified they were too drunk to consent.
Horse racing
N.M. denies grant for sixth ‘racino’ license: New Mexico horse racing regulators announced Thursday they have declined to grant a sixth state horse track and casino license after months of uncertainty and millions spent by applicants.
At a regularly scheduled New Mexico Racing Commission meeting, commission chair Beverly Bourguet said the newly appointed body decided it would not approve another license because it was in the “best interest” of the state and existing track and casino operators.
Golf
An, Im lead at Wyndham: Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the lead after one round at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Mackenzie Hughes, Rory Sabbatini, Patrick Rodgers and Johnson Wagner were a stroke back behind the South Korean leaders in the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Baseball
Francona has eye surgery: Indians manager Terry Francona missed Thursday night’s game against Houston after having eye surgery earlier in the day. The team said the operation was unexpected. Francona was expected to return Friday when Cleveland hosts the Los Angeles Angels.
— Associated Press