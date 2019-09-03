How South Jersey's 1st and 2nd districts could be some of the hardest-fought election races in 2019, monarch butterfly counting has begun in Cape May and a preview of high school boys soccer teams.
Expect state's most hotly contested races in 1st, 2nd districts. Get ready for some hard-fought 2019 races in the first and second legislative districts, two of the most highly competitive districts in the state with voters who elect both Democrats and Republicans.
End of Labor Day weekend and the summer season. For many businesses in Ocean City, this summer season may have been one of the busiest in the last few years.
Monarch counting, tagging season starts in Cape May The Monarch Monitoring Project of New Jersey's Audubon's Cape May Bird Observatory has started its 30th year of counting and tagging the colorful, migrating butterflies.
Authorities warn of dangers after two jump from Brigantine bridge Two people who jumped off the 60-foot high causeway bridge Sunday evening were not injured, but officials are warning others against the dangerous situation.
Summer living in Atlantic City Check out our a gallery from Atlantic City’s neighborhoods and parks of people enjoy summer in the city.
A preview of South Jersey boys soccer Sports writer Patrick Mulranen has a school-by-school breakdown of stats and who to watch for during the upcoming season.
