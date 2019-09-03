How South Jersey's 1st and 2nd districts could be some of the hardest-fought election races in 2019, monarch butterfly counting has begun in Cape May and a preview of high school boys soccer teams.

1st district Legislative candidates 2019

New Jersey’s 1st Legislative District race is expected to be particularly expensive and hard fought this year, since the district is one of the last to be competitive between the parties, and it is the only district with a state Senate race as well as an Assembly race. From left, incumbent Democrat Assemblyman R. Bruce Land, incumbent state Sen. Bob Andrzcejak, incumbent Democrat Assemblyman Matt Milam, Republican Mike Testa, running for state Senate and Republican challengers for Assembly Eric Simonsen and Antwan McClellan.

Expect state's most hotly contested races in 1st, 2nd districts. Get ready for some hard-fought 2019 races in the first and second legislative districts, two of the most highly competitive districts in the state with voters who elect both Democrats and Republicans.

End of Labor Day weekend and the summer season. For many businesses in Ocean City, this summer season may have been one of the busiest in the last few years. 

Monarch counting, tagging season starts in Cape May The Monarch Monitoring Project of New Jersey's Audubon's Cape May Bird Observatory has started its 30th year of counting and tagging the colorful, migrating butterflies.

Authorities warn of dangers after two jump from Brigantine bridge Two people who jumped off the 60-foot high causeway bridge Sunday evening were not injured, but officials are warning others against the dangerous situation.

AC Summer

Ryan Luciano, 22 of Atlantic City enjoys a day of fishing with friends at Winchester Ave bulkhead Wednesday July 17, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Summer living in Atlantic City Check out our a gallery from Atlantic City’s neighborhoods and parks of people enjoy summer in the city.

A preview of South Jersey boys soccer Sports writer Patrick Mulranen has a school-by-school breakdown of stats and who to watch for during the upcoming season. 

Pinelands Boys Soccer

Pinelands Boys soccer practice. Aug. 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Load comments