Kimberly A. Horton

Political party: Democrat
Age: 64
Hometown: Absecon
Current job: Mayor of Absecon
Education: Holy Spirit High School, Bachelor of Arts from the College of St. Elizabeth, Master of Arts from Marygrove College
Political message: As mayor I've worked hard along with other city council members to maintain services Absecon residents have come to expect while always being vigilant of the costs. I’m a person who listens, respects and responds to those same residents in a timely fashion when seeking answers and addressing their concerns.
Moving forward I will continue to seek quality ratables to settle in Absecon. I will endorse groups like Absecon Business & Commercial Development (ABCD) whose mission is to support local merchants. Additionally, I will continue to champion the Absecon Community Affairs Committee who assists other groups as well as plan and implement many successful events for our residents.
