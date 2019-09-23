Absecon

Mayor

Kimberly A. Horton

Kimberly A. Horton (re-election)

Political party: Democrat

Age: 64

Hometown: Absecon

Current job: Mayor of Absecon

Education: Holy Spirit High School, Bachelor of Arts from the College of St. Elizabeth. Master of Arts from Marygrove College

Political message: As mayor I've worked hard along with other city council members to maintain services Absecon residents have come to expect while always being vigilant of the costs. I’m a person who listens, respects and responds to those same residents in a timely fashion when seeking answers and addressing their concerns.

Moving forward I will continue to seek quality ratables to settle in Absecon. I will endorse groups like Absecon Business & Commercial Development (ABCD) whose mission is to support local merchants. Additionally, I will continue to champion the Absecon Community Affairs Committee who assists other groups as well as plan and implement many successful events for our residents.

