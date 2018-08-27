Ben Kingsley says he didn’t portray Adolf Eichmann out of love or admiration. Rather, he wanted to “nail him to the gates of Auschwitz.”
The Oscar-winning Kingsley has tackled historical figures before, including Mahatma Gandhi, Otto Frank and Simon Wiesenthal. Playing Eichmann in “Operation Finale” produced an entirely different feeling in him.
The story takes place 15 years after the end of World War II. A team of Mossad agents travel to Argentina with the extremely dangerous mission of smuggling Eichmann out of the country to bring him to justice in Israel.
Kingsley has dedicated his performance to Holocaust survivor and activist Elie Wiesel.
The film hits theaters Aug. 29. It also stars Oscar Isaac, Nick Kroll and Melanie Laurent.
Founder of Dead Poets Society laid to rest: The founder of the Dead Poets Society of America has been laid to rest under a special tombstone he commissioned before suffering a fatal heart attack.
The family of Walter Skold read poetry, including some of his works, during the ceremony Monday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Brunswick, Maine.
Skold combined humor, history and the macabre in his travels to the gravesites of more than 600 poets after launching the Dead Poets Society in 2008 in Maine.
His ultimate goal, he said, was to draw attention to poetry and poets, especially those who were in danger of being forgotten.
He died at 57 in January little more than a month after enlisting the son of novelist John Updike to carve his grave marker.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner expected to finalize divorce soon: It appears Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s prolonged divorce will proceed with a settlement. After years of inaction on the actors’ divorce petition — and the rumored threat of it being dismissed — the former couple will finalize their split once Affleck completes his reported stint in rehab, according to several reports from the weekend. TMZ, which first reported the settlement agreement, said the actors, both 46, had to divvy up their fortunes without a prenuptial agreement, putting all the earnings from their 12-year union into one pot. The Oscar-winning writer-producer and the Golden Globe-winning actress have three school-aged children.
David Letterman and Jimmy Carter launch Habitat project: Former President Jimmy Carter and comedian David Letterman have helped launch a Habitat for Humanity building blitz in northern Indiana.
The retired late-night TV host praised Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, for their dedication to the nonprofit during a Sunday event at the University of Notre Dame that kicked off a five-day Habitat for Humanity effort to build 23 homes in adjacent Mishawaka.
Letterman noted the Carters’ long involvement with the group, telling the roughly 4,000 attendees that if it weren’t for the Democratic former president and his wife, he wouldn’t have become a Habitat for Humanity volunteer.
The South Bend Tribune reports that the 93-year-old former president said he and his wife get “more out of it than we put into it” when they build Habitat homes.
