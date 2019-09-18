Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township Football

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township football. Sept. 13, 2019

Kingsway Regional (1-1) at Egg Harbor Township (0-2)

6 p.m. Saturday

EHT comes off a 49-0 loss to Ocean City. Tre McKenzie ran for a touchdown in EHT's 20-13 season-opening loss to Atlantic City. Kingsway beat Washington Township 21-0 last week.

