Middle Township’s Kira Sides in congratulated after sinking the free throw that will put the Panthers ahead in overtime against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

7. Kira Sides: The Middle Township senior currently stands 30 points away from the breaking the girls basketball school career scoring for a female who played all four seasons with the Panthers. Jennifer Snyder currently holds the record with 1,589 points. Sides has 1,560. Middle Township play at Red Bank Catholic on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

