Middle Manasquan girls basketball

Middle Township’s Kira Sides takes aim for the free throw that will put the Panthers ahead in overtime against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Kira Sides

Middle Township

5-9 Sr. F/G

Sides averaged 18.6 points and 6.9 rebounds. She sank 64 3-pointers. Sides finished her career with 1,667 career points. Sides will play lacrosse at La Salle University in Philadelphia.

