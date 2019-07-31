SHOWBOAT HOTEL
7 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 3; $25
WHAT TO EXPECT: Hair metal rockers Kix began their career as a cover band before signing a recording contract and releasing their self-titled debut in 1981. It wasn’t until 1988 however, when the band reached its commercial peak with the album “Blow My Fuse.” It contained the hit song “Don’t Close Your Eyes” as well as “Cold Blood” and the title track. The lineup coming to Showboat on Saturday features long time band members Brian “Damage” Forsythe,” Ronnie Younkins, Steve Whiteman and Jimmy Chalfant along with bassist Mark Scheneker. Ever Rise will open the show.