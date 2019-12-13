State Wrestling Tournament Day 2

Joelle Klein, of Lower Cape May Regional, wrestles Kaila Mungo, of Rancocas, in the 235 lb. division during the second day of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Friday, March 1, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Millville senior Diana Johnson and Lower Cape May Regional junior Joelle Klein were part of New Jersey's first-ever girls state wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in March. Johnson placed second at 161 pounds. Klein, who also played football for Lower Cape May, earned third at 235 pounds.

