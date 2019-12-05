Klobuchar returns to Iowa with plan for a changing economy

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar on Thursday rolled out a plan to help Americans succeed in a changing economy, as she returns to Iowa looking to quickly build support with weeks to go before the first votes are cast for the party's 2020 nomination. Read more 

