Join in the sweet fun when Sugar Factory American Brasserie hosts its grand opening celebration 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic. The even bigger news than the grand opening? Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian will be on hand for meet and greets with fans, while any and all can indulge in Sugar Factory's over-the-top dishes and cocktails.
Look for items like the rainbow donuts, frozen hot chocolate, the King Kong Sundae, crepes, salads, burgers and more.
Sugar Factory will be accessible from both the casino floor and the Boardwalk. It's main feature is its floor-to-ceiling wall of candy with more than 500 different varieties.
Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For reservations, call 609-428-7751 or go to SugarFactory.com.
— Pamela Dollak