Krista Fitzsimons

Political party: Nonpartisan
Age: 46
Hometown: Wildwood
Current job: Program planner, Cape May County
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Fairleigh Dickinson University
Political party: As a lifelong Wildwood resident, I am very aware of issues facing Wildwood today. I am currently serving on the Wildwood school board, and my children attend Wildwood Public Schools. I worked for Wildwood’s largest employer for 12 years before taking a job with Cape May County as the program planner for the Division of Aging and Disability Services. I know what it is like to work in the private and public sector, while being a mother and serving my community. Now, I would like to show that same type of dedication to helping to change Wildwood for the better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.