Krista Fitzsimons

Political party: Nonpartisan

Age: 46

Hometown: Wildwood

Current job: Program planner, Cape May County 

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Fairleigh Dickinson University

Political party: As a lifelong Wildwood resident, I am very aware of issues facing Wildwood today. I am currently serving on the Wildwood school board, and my children attend Wildwood Public Schools. I worked for Wildwood’s largest employer for 12 years before taking a job with Cape May County as the program planner for the Division of Aging and Disability Services. I know what it is like to work in the private and public sector, while being a mother and serving my community. Now, I would like to show that same type of dedication to helping to change Wildwood for the better.

Tags

Load comments