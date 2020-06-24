Kristie Masucci, of the Cedar Run section of Stafford Township, a former pharmaceutical representative from Ocean County was sentenced in August 20, 2019, to 24 months in prison, three years probation and faces restitution of more than $1.8 million.

Masucci served as a recruiter from January 2015 through February 2016, persuading individuals in Atlantic County and elsewhere with state benefits to obtain medically unnecessary compounded medications from an out-of-state pharmacy. She admitted to receiving $388,608 for her role in the conspiracy. 

