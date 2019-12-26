021118_spt_wildwoodhoops 3

Wildwood senior Kyion Flanders poses with coach Scott McCracken after scoring the 2,000th point of his career Saturday in a win over Lower Cape May Regional.

Flanders averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds. He finished his career with a school-record 2,137 career points.

