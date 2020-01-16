Photo: emx_010520_spt_mlgbb

Mainland Regional High School’s Kylee Watson is congratulated after breaking her school’s scoring record during her game against Cherokee High School, in Absecon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Watson broke the record set by Angie Evans. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Watson of Mainland regional and Howard of Atlantic City were nominated for this year’s McDonald’s All American game, which features the nation’s top players and will be played April 1 in Houston. The 24 girls who will play in the game will be announced on Jan. 23. Watson is also 22 points away from becoming Mainland’s career scoring leader – boys or girls.

CAL girls semifinal: Mainland vs. Atlantic City

Atlantic City's Ciani Redd-Howard looks to pass to a teammate through the defense of Mainland's Kylee Watson. Wednesday, February 21

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments