Watson of Mainland regional and Howard of Atlantic City were nominated for this year’s McDonald’s All American game, which features the nation’s top players and will be played April 1 in Houston. The 24 girls who will play in the game will be announced on Jan. 23. Watson is also 22 points away from becoming Mainland’s career scoring leader – boys or girls.
Breaking
Kylee Watson and Ciani Redd-Howard
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.