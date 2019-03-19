6-4 Jr. F
Watson led the Mustangs to the state Group III championship. Watson averaged 18.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. She shot 54,6 percent (197 of 361) from the field. Watson has 1,542 career points.
6-4 Jr. F
Watson led the Mustangs to the state Group III championship. Watson averaged 18.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. She shot 54,6 percent (197 of 361) from the field. Watson has 1,542 career points.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Whenever Nicholas Huba posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.