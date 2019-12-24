Mainland girls basketball state final

Mainland’s Kylee Watson, 22, who was double-teamed during the game, brings the ball up in the second quarter against Chatham in the Group lll girls basketball final, at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Coming into the season Watson had 1,542 career points. She signed with the University of Oregon. 

