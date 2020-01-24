Mainland's Kylee Watson makes history with McDonald's All-American selection: Watson was with her Mainland teammates when she learned she was one of 24 girls in the country to be selected for the McDonald’s All-American game to be played April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
Atlantic City native Don McGahn gives glimpse into White House counsel role: McGahn spoke at an event Thursday at the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, answering questions about how he grew up in a prominent Democratic family and became a conservative Republican.
Phish confirmed for three-day Atlantic City beach concert: The jam band will perform three shows on the Atlantic City beach Aug. 14 through 16. Atlantic City will be one of only two stops for Phish in the Northeast on their summer 2020 tour.
Expanding casino gaming beyond Atlantic City not encouraged 'at this point': "To be perfectly honest, the timing is not good," Assemblyman Ralph Caputo said. "We have to see whether or not there’s going to be the rebound that we’re looking for (in Atlantic City)."
O.C. boys, girls swimmers beat Kingsway: Ocean City’s Dolan Grisbaum won two individual races and set a school record in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 3.09 seconds as the Red Raiders beat previously unbeaten Kingsway Regional 113-55 in a nonleague meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.