Kylee Watson Mainland basketball

Mainland Regional High School’s Kylee Watson during her game against Lower Cape May Regional, in Linwood, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Mainland's Kylee Watson makes history with McDonald's All-American selection: Watson was with her Mainland teammates when she learned she was one of 24 girls in the country to be selected for the McDonald’s All-American game to be played April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Atlantic City native Don McGahn gives glimpse into White House counsel role: McGahn spoke at an event Thursday at the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, answering questions about how he grew up in a prominent Democratic family and became a conservative Republican.

Phish confirmed for three-day Atlantic City beach concert: The jam band will perform three shows on the Atlantic City beach Aug. 14 through 16. Atlantic City will be one of only two stops for Phish in the Northeast on their summer 2020 tour.

Expanding casino gaming beyond Atlantic City not encouraged 'at this point': "To be perfectly honest, the timing is not good," Assemblyman Ralph Caputo said. "We have to see whether or not there’s going to be the rebound that we’re looking for (in Atlantic City)."

O.C. boys, girls swimmers beat Kingsway: Ocean City’s Dolan Grisbaum won two individual races and set a school record in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 3.09 seconds as the Red Raiders beat previously unbeaten Kingsway Regional 113-55 in a nonleague meet.

Ocean City vs Kingsway swim meet

Ocean City's Emily Myers places second in 100 Fly against Kingsway during the swim meet at Ocean City Aquatic Center Thursday Jan 23, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

