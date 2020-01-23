Kylee Watson Mainland basketball

Mainland Regional High School’s Kylee Watson during her game against Lower Cape May Regional, in Linwood, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

8. Kylee Watson: The Mainland Regional basketball standout is now the leading scorer in school history with 1,763 career points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments