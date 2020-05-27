Mainland vs Absegami

Kylee Watson of Mainland Regional scored her 2000th career point against Absegami during the first half of the playoff game at Mainland High Schoo. Right, Some of the gear Watson received from the Jordan Brand Classic this week.

Kylee Watson

Mainland Regional Sr.

Basketball

Watson averaged 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. The University of Oregon recruit was named a McDonald’s All-American. Watson finished her career with 2,015 points, 1,029 rebounds and 278 assists.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments