Kylee Watson

Mainland Regional Sr.

Basketball

Watson was The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the third straight season this winter, averaging 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. The University of Oregon recruit was named a McDonald’s All-American. Watson finished her career with 2,015 points, 1,029 rebounds and 278 assists.

