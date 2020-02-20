Mainland vs OCean City girls basketball game

Mainland Regional’s Kylee Watson goes up for a layup against Ocean City’s Marin Panico, left and Marlee Brestle, background, during Friday’s game in Linwood. the first half high school basketball at Mainland High School Friday Feb 14, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

10. Kylee Watson: The Mainland Regional senior basketball standout will not only play in the McDonald’s All American game on April 1 in Houston but also the Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago on March 27.

