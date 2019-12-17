Mainland girls basketball state final

Mainland’s Kylee Watson, 22, who was double-teamed during the game, brings the ball up in the second quarter against Chatham in the Group lll girls basketball final, at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Kylee Watson

Mainand Regional

6-4 Sr. F

Watson led the Mustangs to the state Group III title. She averaged 18.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. She shot 54,6 percent (197 of 361) from the field. Watson has 1,542 career points and will attend the University of Oregon on an NCAA Division I schedule.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments